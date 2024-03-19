LCA Consultoria report says that Brazilian industry will shrink by 2050 if it does not encourage the production of hybrid cars

Brazil could lose around R$7.5 trillion by 2050 in the event of a global convergence of vehicle electrification. The loss would occur both in the productive sector and in tax collection and the number of jobs. The data comes from the study “More efficient technological trajectories for the decarbonization of mobility”, carried out by LCA Consulting and MTempo Capital. Read the complete of the study (PDF – 2 MB).

The study was presented at an event at the Sphere Brazilin Brasília, by the former president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and partner at MTempo Capital, Luciano Coutinho. According to the survey, Brazil is more prepared for a scenario of massification of bioelectric vehicles (ethanol hybrid electric vehicles) than for the total electrification of the fleet. This debate has been central to the global automobile industry, which is racing to accelerate its decarbonization.

In addition to bringing more benefits to the Brazilian economy, the study also says that bioelectric vehicles are more efficient in reducing carbon emissions compared to electric ones. In an analysis of the entire vehicle production chain, hybrids have an advantage, as the assembly of larger plates on 100% electric vehicles and the production of the energy that powers these vehicles is more polluting than the bioelectric production chain.

The survey highlights that this relationship may change over the years with technological advances that can reduce environmental impacts in the production of these vehicles and advances to clean the electrical matrix, especially in countries in Europe and Asia that have a large share of coal-fired thermal plants in its electrical matrix.

The loss with electrification is explained by the smaller volume of parts and pieces that electric vehicles require. Furthermore, the study reports that there are no signs that Brazil can become a recipient of investments for local battery production and, therefore, would be dependent on importing the highest added value component of this chain.

In a scenario of global convergence to favor bioelectric vehicles, the effect for Brazil is the opposite. The study shows that the country will have a gain of R$3.5 trillion in production, tax collection and effects on GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“The results of the study indicate that the scenario with a predominance of hybrid vehicles, in addition to providing a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, tends to boost the Brazilian economy and promote the creation of jobs in a more dynamic way, compared to other scenarios, as the links in the production chain are preserved and new technologies are added”said Coutinho.