In Brazil, the number of recorded cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 5 million.

According to the Ministry of Health of the republic, 5,000,694 people are infected.

148,228 patients became victims of coronavirus infection. 4.3 million were cured.

On the eve, the Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 4,969,141 cases of coronavirus infection. Then the number of infections per day increased by 41,906.

Brazil currently ranks third in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus.

The United States is the leader in this indicator, followed by India. The United States also ranks first in the number of deaths from this infection.