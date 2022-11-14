Brazil | Congressman ordered her husband’s murder – sentenced to over 50 years in prison

The court found that Flordelis dos Santos de Souza planned and ordered her husband’s murder. His children also received long sentences in the crime scandal that rocked Brazil.

Former congressman Flordelis dos Santos de Souza was sentenced in Brazil to 50 years and 28 days in prison for ordering the murder of her husband, says The Guardian.

According to the newspaper, the politician and gospel singer known as Flordelis was also convicted of other crimes. The court found that, among other things, she had tried to poison her husband six times with cyanide before she ordered this murder.

The man of Flordelis, the Reverend Anderson Do Carmo died in June 2019 after being shot multiple times on his way to his home outside Rio De Janeiro.

The court convicted the son of Flordelis for the murder of Do Carmo, who received a 33-year sentence. The court considered that it was the boy in question who pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Do Carmo.

Flordelis’ adopted son also received a seven-year sentence. According to The Guardian, the adopted son helped his brother acquire the murder weapon. His sentence was reduced because he agreed to cooperate with the police.

In case four other people were sentenced earlier this year. Among other things, Flordelis’ second son and second adopted son were also sentenced to prison for aiding in the murder, and Flordelis’ daughter received a sentence of over 31 years for aiding Do Carmo’s poisoning attempts.

Flordelis’ lawyer previously claimed that the ex-politician was not aware of the crime that people committed to protect him. According to Flordelis, he was a victim of sexual and physical violence.

However, according to the judge, Flordelis was the mastermind of the crime. The court considered that an attempt was made to make the murder look like a robbery gone wrong.

Flordelis and Do Carmo is widely known in Brazil. They previously founded their own church together, of which Do Carmo served as pastor. The couple also attracted attention in their home country for their huge family, as they had no less than 55 children. Most of the children are adopted.

According to The Guardian, Flordelis entered the Brazilian Congress in 2018 with a huge landslide. According to the court, she began plotting her husband’s murder soon after. In June 2021, Flordelis was stripped of his parliamentary immunity before the start of his legal process.