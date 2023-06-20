Part of the shipment of almost 30 tons of shark fins confiscated by Ibama (the Brazilian environmental agency) this Monday at an export company in Itajai, in Santa Catarina. Brazilian Environmental Agency (via REUTERS)

Brazil has seized 28.7 tons of shark fins ready for export, probably to Asia, where they are considered a delicacy. The government agency for environmental protection, which has carried out the apprehension, maintains that it is the largest carried out in the world. The Brazilian Institute of the Environment (Ibama) has explained, when announcing the seizure on Monday, that gathering such a shipment of fins implies the death of some 11,000 specimens.

The limbs discovered in two parts of Brazil belong to two species: some 4,400 to blue sharks and another 5,600 to makos (which just last month Brazil included among the endangered species”)

Ibama highlights in its statement that “these apprehensions represent the largest [operación de este tipo] in the world, especially, considering that the confiscation was made at the origin, in the place where the sharks were captured”.

Virtually all of the fins were located on a ship belonging to an exporting company located in the southern state of Santa Catarina, a company about which authorities have provided no further details. And a ton was learned at the international airport of São Paulo.

Brazil has some 9,000 kilometers of coastline and environmental enforcement, which is already weak in the Amazon jungle, is practically nil in the territorial waters of the largest country in Latin America.

Fishing for sharks is illegal in Brazil, but Ibama has explained that the poachers used permits to capture other marine species as a cover. Every year millions of sharks are fished for the sole purpose of obtaining their fins for export to China and other Asian countries.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

The chef Luis Andoni Aduriz wrote a couple of years ago in this newspaper that the greed for shark fin soup has placed a quarter of the planet’s sharks in danger of disappearing. And he pointed out that 145 countries still sold the controversial delicacy.

The NGO Sea Shepard, which is urging the European Parliament to definitively ban the shark fin trade, maintains that the European Union exports some 3,400 tons per year. Its subsidiary in Brazil has demanded that the Government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prohibit the sale of fins and the importation of shark meat as an essential measure to protect these highly threatened species.

Just a few days ago, one of the largest newspapers in Brazil opened its front page with the sea bloodied by whaling in the Faroe Islands, in Denmark.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter