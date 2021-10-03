O Ministry of Health confirmed 225 deaths from covid-19 and 9,004 new cases of the disease this Sunday (3.Oct.2021). The total rose to 597,948 victims and 21,468,121 diagnoses.

The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day they were reported to the Ministry of Health. On weekends and holidays, the number of records drops because there are fewer employees in the agencies to report the data, and not because there are fewer deaths.

MOBILE AVERAGES OF DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average of deaths from the disease in Brazil is in 501 per day. Registers less than 1,000 daily deaths for more than 2 months (65 days). On July 31st, the moving average of deaths dropped below 1,000 for the first time since January 20th.

With a variation of -10.2% compared to two weeks ago, it shows a trend of stability for the 7th consecutive day. The trend was for an increase between Friday (24.Sep) and Saturday (25.Sep).

When the variation of the curve in relation to two weeks before is equal to or greater than 15%, it is considered that there is an increase. Likewise, it is considered that the curve presents a decrease when the variation in relation to two weeks before is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the variation is between 15% and -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 16,593 records per day.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil arrived to 2,803 deaths per million inhabitants this Sunday. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

Eleven States and the Federal District have a rate above 3,000 deaths per million: Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Federal District, Paraná, Goiás, Amazonas, São Paulo, Roraima, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul .

Brazil occupies the 8th position of the ranking of proportional deaths. In late August, it was overtaken by the Bulgaria. Data are from the Ministry of Health, while information from other countries is from the panel Worldometer.

The list is led by Peru, with 5,944 deaths per million. At the end of May, the country revised the dice and climbed to the top of the ranking, a position formerly occupied by Hungary.