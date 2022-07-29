





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the first death in the country related to monkeypox, of a patient with comorbidities who was hospitalized in Belo Horizonte, the first death from the disease outside Africa since the virus again attracted the concern of world health authorities.

“This is a 41-year-old male patient with low immunity and comorbidities, including cancer (lymphoma), which led to the worsening of the condition,” the ministry said in a statement.

The cause of death was septic shock, aggravated by monkeypox, the ministry added.

At a press conference convened after the announcement of the death, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, said that he would like to reassure the population that monkeypox is a viral disease “with very low lethality”.

“Transmission, unlike Covid, occurs only through direct contact with infectious wounds or bodily fluid from these injuries,” he added.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a global health emergency, its highest alert level, with more than 18,000 cases reported globally.

Until this Friday, five deaths had been reported worldwide from the disease, all on the African continent. Shortly after Brazil’s announcement, Spain also reported the first death in the country and on the European continent.

In Brazil, the ministry announced on Thursday the creation of an Emergency Operations Center to prepare a contingency plan to face the outbreak of the disease, which began operating this Friday.

So far, the country has recorded 1,066 cases of the disease, the vast majority (744) in São Paulo, according to data from the ministry. According to the ministry, more than 98% of cases in the country are of men who have sex with men, with an average age of 33 years.

VACCINE

According to the national secretary of Sanitary Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, Brazil sought the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, producer of a non-replicating virus vaccine for monkeypox, to buy the immunizer, but was informed by the company that the negotiations should be through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Brazil then placed an order with PAHO for 50,000 doses of the vaccine, as part of the organization’s total order for 100,000 doses for the region, with the first doses expected to arrive in September. There is a difficulty in large-scale production at the moment, according to the secretary.

Medeiros stressed, however, that the WHO does not advocate mass vaccination against monkeypox.

“We are not talking about a vaccination campaign as we used to talk about Covid-19, they are absolutely different diseases”, he said, adding that the vaccination recommendation is mainly for health workers, especially those who manage diseases. samples collected from the lesions, and from direct contacts.

(By Pedro Fonseca, in São Paulo; Edited by Flávia Marreiro and Alexandre Caverni)



