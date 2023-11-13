The goalkeeper Bento, from Athletico Paranaensewas called up this Monday by the Brazilian coach, Fernando Dinizto relieve Manchester City’s Ederson facing the matches against Colombia and Argentina for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported that Ederson suffered “a trauma to his left foot” during this Sunday’s match in which Manchester City and the Chelsea They tied 4-4 in the English League.

(Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: European team closes the door in his face)

(James Rodríguez: Néstor Lorenzo made a radical decision about his arrival to the National Team)

Concentrates



The Brazilian team began its concentration this Monday at the CBF sports headquarters in Teresopolisin the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, in preparation for the next two matches in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil, third in the standings with seven points, will visit Thursday in Barranquilla to Colombia, fifth with six units.

In the next match, on November 21, Canarinha will star in the great South American football classic against Argentina, leader of the qualifying rounds with 12 units, at the stadium Maracana from Rio de Janeiro.

(Tragedy: two fans were murdered before a game in Ecuador, video)