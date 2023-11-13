You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Diniz, coach of Fluminense.
Fernando Diniz, coach of Fluminense.
This was reported this Monday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The goalkeeper Bento, from Athletico Paranaensewas called up this Monday by the Brazilian coach, Fernando Dinizto relieve Manchester City’s Ederson facing the matches against Colombia and Argentina for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported that Ederson suffered “a trauma to his left foot” during this Sunday’s match in which Manchester City and the Chelsea They tied 4-4 in the English League.
(Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: European team closes the door in his face)
(James Rodríguez: Néstor Lorenzo made a radical decision about his arrival to the National Team)
Concentrates
The Brazilian team began its concentration this Monday at the CBF sports headquarters in Teresopolisin the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, in preparation for the next two matches in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Brazil, third in the standings with seven points, will visit Thursday in Barranquilla to Colombia, fifth with six units.
In the next match, on November 21, Canarinha will star in the great South American football classic against Argentina, leader of the qualifying rounds with 12 units, at the stadium Maracana from Rio de Janeiro.
(Tragedy: two fans were murdered before a game in Ecuador, video)
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Brazil #confirms #tough #loss #match #Colombia #Barranquilla