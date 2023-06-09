Espírito Santo is the state where there are more records (20); information is from the Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture reported this Thursday (8.jun.2023) 5 more new cases of avian flu H5N1 in wild birds in the country. Altogether there are 30 IAAP focuses (Highly pathogenic avian influenza) confirmed, in which each focus represents at least an epidemiological unit of the disease. According to folder indicator panel7 are under investigation with sample collection and are awaiting laboratory results.

On May 22, 2023, the government published in an extra edition of official diary one concierge which declares a state of zoosanitary emergency throughout the national territory, for 180 days, due to the detection of the virus in Brazil. The measure was signed by the Minister Carlos Favaro (Agriculture)

Since the first records of the disease in the country on May 15a total of 1,269 investigations were carried out suspected Avian Respiratory and Nervous Syndrome. The target diseases of the syndrome are Avian Influenza H5N1 and Newcastle disease. Until this Thursday (June 8), 237 investigations of this amount had already been classified as probable cases and had been forwarded for laboratory analysis.

The Brazilian states with confirmed IAAP foci are: Bahia, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. The latter with 20 of the 30 outbreaks attested. A concentration of 66.6% of cases in the State of Espírito Santo.

The transmission of avian flu is carried out through contact with sick or dead birds. The guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is that the population does not collect birds that they find sick or dead and call the nearest veterinary service to prevent the disease from spreading.