O Ministry of Health confirmed over 2,997 deaths by covid-19 this Wednesday (June 16, 2021), bringing the total to 493,693. It is the highest number of daily victims in 1.5 months. The agency also counted 95,367 cases in 24 hours. There are 17,628,588 diagnoses in total.

Health authorities also claim that, of the total number of infected people, 16,030,601 million have already been recovered and 1,104,294 million are under medical care.

AVERAGE OF DEATHS AND CASES

The moving average shades abrupt variations, such as the lowest number of occurrences on weekends, Mondays and holidays. The curve is an average of the number of confirmed occurrences over 7 days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the moving average of new deaths in the country is 2,025, including those of this Wednesday (16.Jun.2021).

The curve for new cases is in 72,244, according to the official numbers. It rose again on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) after more than 2 months below 70,000.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil has 2,314 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 4 states that have more than 3,000 deaths per million: Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Amazonas and Rio de Janeiro.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

On Sunday (June 13, 2021), Brazil overtook Slovakia and now occupies the 8th position in the ranking of proportional deaths, according to the panel Worldometer. The list is led by Peru, with 5665 deaths per million. The country revised the data and rose to the top of the ranking, formerly led by Hungary.

