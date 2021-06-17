O Ministry of Health confirmed another 2,311 deaths by covid-19 this Thursday (June 17, 2021), bringing the total to 496,004. The agency also counted 74,042 cases in 24 hours. There are 17,702,630 diagnoses in total.

The health authorities also claim that, of the total number of infected people, 16,077,483 million are already recovered and 1,129,143 million are under medical care.

AVERAGE OF DEATHS AND CASES

The moving average shades abrupt variations, such as the lowest number of occurrences on weekends, Mondays and holidays. The curve is an average of the number of confirmed occurrences over 7 days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the moving average of new deaths in the country is 1998, including those of this Thursday (June 17, 2021).

The curve for new cases is in 70,237, according to the official numbers. It rose again on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) after more than 2 months below 70,000.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil has 2,325 deaths per million inhabitants. In 4 states there are more than 3,000 deaths per million: Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Amazonas and Rio de Janeiro.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

On Sunday (June 13, 2021), Brazil overtook Slovakia and now occupies the 8th position in the ranking of proportional deaths, according to the panel Worldometer. The list is led by Peru, with 5673 deaths per million. The country revised the data and rose to the top of the ranking, a position formerly occupied by Hungary.

