Lula da Silva remained silent on Friday about the inauguration of the Chavista leader as president of Venezuela and left the criticism to his vice president
The Brazilian Government condemned on Saturday the reports of human rights violations and the recent episodes of arrests, threats and persecution commanded by the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro against his political opponents, which intensified following the turbulent electoral process…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Brazil #condemns #Maduros #persecution #opponents
Leave a Reply