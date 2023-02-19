Itamaraty asks for dialogue to return to a “framework of calm” and says it works to guarantee the safety of Brazilians

The Brazilian government condemned the violent acts that culminated in the attempted invasion of Suriname’s parliament on Friday (17.Feb.2023). In a note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for peaceful negotiations and informed that it provides assistance to Brazilian citizens in the country.

“Brazil hopes that dialogue prevails, within the framework of the Democratic State of Law, and expresses the wish that Suriname can return to a calm situation as soon as possible”said a note from the Itamaraty.

The statement also highlighted that the embassy in the capital Paramaribo monitors the situation of Brazilians residing in the city and works, in partnership with local authorities, to ensure safety and provide assistance.

On the 6th (17.Feb), around 2,000 people took to the streets of Paramaribo to protest against the high cost of living in Suriname and accuse the government of corruption. In the most tense moment, part of the protesters tried to invade the parliament.

The president of Suriname, Chan Santokhi, promised to call for the arrest of those responsible for the attempt to take over the building.

Itamaraty released the number of the consular duty for emergencies with Brazilians in Suriname. Brazilians affected by the protests should contact +597-718-0606.

With information from Brazil Agency