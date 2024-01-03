Authorities in the Middle Eastern country confirmed two explosions during a ceremony honoring General Qassem Soleimani, killed in 2020 by the US

The Brazilian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairsissued this Wednesday (January 3, 2024) a note condemning the “acts of terrorism” registered in Kerman, Iran. Here is the complete of the statement (PDF – 156 KB). At least 103 people were killed after bombs exploded in the country.

Authorities in the Middle Eastern country confirmed two explosions during a ceremony honoring the 4th anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian soldier was assassinated on January 3, 2020 by a United States drone attack on Baghdad airport, the capital of Iraq. The operation was ordered by former US President Donald Trump.

“The Brazilian government condemns the attack with explosives that resulted today, January 3, 2024, in the death of around 100 people and left more than 200 injured in the city of Kerman, Iran, during a ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the general's death Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force”he wrote.

Still in a note, the government expressed its “condolences to the families of the victims” of the attack. It also highlighted its “solidarity” to the Iranian people. “Brazil reiterates its firmest repudiation of any and all acts of terrorism”declared the Itamaraty.

EXPLOSIONS

Explosions during the event were recorded in streets leading to the Golzar Shohada cemetery, where Soleimani is buried. The 1st took place 700 meters from the general's tomb. The 2nd was 1 km away.

The injured were treated by ambulances and rescue teams from the Red Crescent, a branch of the Red Cross that operates in the Middle East. Hospitals and medical centers were mobilized.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and the deputy governor of Kerman province, Rahman Jalali, called the explosions a “terrorist act”. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.