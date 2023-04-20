The Brazilian government has expressed its concern about the increase in violence in the country’s schools, which according to President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, stems from the lack of regulation that exists on the internet. Recently, two cases of extreme violence in educational institutions shook the country and put the government’s attention on the regulation of social networks, the spread of hate speech and arms control.

Brazil is on high alert due to the “epidemic” of violence in the country’s schools, which is not conventional, but has increased in recent months, as denounced by the Government.

The same Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, recently convened ministers and governors in Brasilia to take stock of the measures being taken to deal with violence in schools.

The attention on the subject has increased, since in the last month two alarming facts have been presented. The first was recorded at a school in São Paulo, where a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death.

The second happened on April 5, after a 25-year-old man murdered four children between the ages of four and seven with an ax in a municipality in the state of Santa Catarina, in the south of the country. Two similar events that caused a great social uproar.

Archive. People take part in a vigil in front of the Good Shepherd Center private preschool in Blumenau, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil, on April 6, 2023. A 25-year-old attacker broke into the private daycare center, killing four children with a white weapon before turning himself in to police, authorities said. Police and government officials said the man had also injured four other people. AFP – ANDERSON COELHO

‘Lula’ assured that these attacks are due to “hate” that is disseminated without regulation through the Internet, in addition to the country’s arms policy, described by the president as an “industry of firing shots.”

In 2019, the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro relaxed the requirements for carrying and owning weapons, which increased their sale among the civilian population.

With the arrival of ‘Lula’ to power this year a decree was signed that requires justification to carry a weaponas a way of making it difficult for the civilian population to access said artifacts.

‘Lula’ acknowledged the high rates of violence that are recorded in the country he leads, especially in the favelas, but he assured that it has worsened with digital platforms, which, he said, “earn money by disclosing violence and are getting richer.”

Without giving further details, the president assured that his government will work to regulate hate speech that is disseminated through the Internet.

He also clarified that he will not transform schools into “maximum security prisons”, referring to the proposal by some sectors to install weapons detectors and surround the institutions with walls.

The worrying figures left by school violence in Brazil

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice and Public Security, reported that in ten days 225 people who were related to plans or actions against educational institutions were arrested.

To which is added the investigation of 1,224 cases of this type of violence, in addition to 694 adolescents who were called by the Police to testify.

There are only 9 attacks on schools in Brazil, without counting the threats of more tragedies throughout the country. 👉Why is there an increase in school violence in Brazil? ✊Or what can be ugly to avoid future tragedies? pic.twitter.com/tFffysoF9h – Feminisms of the South (@FeminismsDelSur) April 13, 2023



In the same way, the computer authorities have removed profiles from networks such as Twitter and TikTok that spread hate speech.

Dino added that during the last year 22 attacks on educational centers have been reported, but he emphasized that seven have occurred since June 2022 and that the last four so far this year.

According to the minister, the facts prove that there is a “true epidemic of hate” that “frightens families” and that he attributed to “criminal organizations structured in social networks.”

In search of facing the problem

The Government has adopted some measures to prevent the dissemination of content that encourages violence against minors on social networks, as stated by the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Alexandre de Moraes.

He also related the growing violence in educational centers with the far-right groups that were linked to disinforming during last year’s electoral campaign, as well as in the attempted coup against ‘Lula’ on January 8.

According to De Moraes, the Internet “is not and cannot be a lawless land” and “it is necessary to determine once and for all that what cannot be done in real life cannot be done in the virtual world either.”

However, much of the control that can be carried out on social networks is the responsibility of the platforms themselves.

Thus it was demonstratedecently after those responsible for Twitter in Brazil showed little willingness to face the government’s request to moderate or remove sensitive content from their social network.

Currently, the Brazilian Congress is processing a law that seeks to criminalize false news and that could serve as the basis for the sought-after regulation of social networks, however, it is a field that is still very unknown.

With EFE and local media