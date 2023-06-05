Estadão Contenti

06/05/2023 – 11:35 am

The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Brazil rose from 51.8 in April to 52.3 in May, reported this Monday, 5, S&P Global. The result leaves the indicator above the neutral level, of 50 points, for the third consecutive reading, which signals the reestablishment of production.

The specific PMI for services, in turn, dropped from 54.5 in April to 54.1 in May, but still expanding, above 50 points.

For the associate director of Economy at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Pollyana De Lima, the month’s data reveal a services sector that is still growing, with new business opportunities, still strong production growth and job creation.

On the other hand, Pollyana points out that there was a “persistent increase” in prices in the sector in May. “Pressures on wages, input prices and operating expenses have forced companies to pass costs on to consumers, contributing to historically high inflationary trends and making it more difficult for policymakers to strike the right balance between price stability and growth. sustainable economy”, he ponders.

In the director’s assessment, the Brazilian economic scenario presents a strong “sectoral divergence”, with the industry experiencing difficulties while services prosper. “Services continue to play a vital role in driving the country’s economy amidst an ever-evolving global landscape, as policymakers strive to address the challenges faced by manufacturers and to achieve a trajectory of growth. balanced and sustained”, he evaluates.

According to S&P, reports from interviewed companies indicate that the demand environment has continued to improve, leading to increases in both activity and new orders. New business also increased for the third consecutive month in the May reading, supported by a rise in export orders, the first in six months, according to S&P.

Regarding inflation, S&P points out that the sale prices of services increased at a more accentuated pace than in April, with emphasis on the Finance and Insurance segment, which recorded the highest increase in pricing.























