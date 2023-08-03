Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/03/2023 – 11:50 am Share

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) composed of Brazil retreated from 51.5 in June to 49.6 in July, reported this Thursday, 3, S&P Global. It is the first reading in five months in which the indicator is below the neutral level of 50 points.

The specific PMI for services also retreated, to 50.2, from 53.3 in June.

For the associate director of Economy at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Pollyana De Lima, the month’s data show a “somewhat worrying” scenario because the services sector was being essential to keep the economy as a whole expanding in recent months. “Weak demand for services has significantly dampened activity growth, a trend that, if maintained, could weigh on third-quarter GDP,” she assesses.

S&P points out that there was the fifth consecutive increase in the volume of new business carried out by companies, but that the pace of expansion was the weakest since March, with several companies observing retraction in demand and hesitation on the part of customers.

“Economic activity in the private sector has returned to contraction amid near stagnation in new orders, while pressures on prices have eased considerably,” observes Pollyana.

According to S&P, the retreat of pressures on costs and oscillations in the growth of demand led to the restriction of the increase in sales prices, making the inflation rate in prices the most moderate of the last 32 months.

There was also “only moderate” job creation in the services sector, according to S&P, with the vast majority of survey respondents keeping payroll figures unchanged.