Neymar and Richarlison celebrate a goal from Brazil against Peru, in the Copa América. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

More information

Direct

To Canarinha there is no one who disputes the label of favorite. The Brazilian team, which has advanced by goals in the Copa América, faces Colombia at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Tite’s team, classified to the quarterfinals, will test the alternatives to their team, in which Neymar, Marquinhos, Casemiro and goalkeeper Alisson stand out. In their first match, the local team beat Venezuela 3-0 and then 4-0 against Peru.

The coffee growers, at the other extreme, must recover after losing 1-2 against the Peruvians; the 1-0 win over Ecuador keeps them hopeful of qualifying for second. “Our confrontations with Colombia were always very difficult. I reminded the players of this. Both the friendlies we’ve had and the playoff games always had a high level of demand, “said Tite at the press conference. “It’s one of those games that you have to play with that willingness to mark history and I think everything will happen there,” said Reinaldo Rueda, a Colombian strategist.