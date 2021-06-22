We will have one of the most exciting and competitive matches that the 2021 Copa América of Brazil can offer this Wednesday, June 23 at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, on date 4 of Group B of the contest, since the perfect Brazil will host the always complicated Colombia.
The local, the main candidate to win the title, has won the two games he has played (3-0 against Venezuela and 4-0 against Peru), with seven goals in favor and none against, while the “Cafetero” harvested four points in three commitments, and he will play his last match before being free on the final day, so he will have to get a good result to breathe easy.
Date: Wednesday, June 23
Schedule: 21.00 (Brazil time and Argentina), 02.00 (Spain), 19.00 (Mexico)
Where: Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Referee: Nestor Pitana (Argentina).
The game will be broadcast by DIRECTV SPORTS, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Brazil: Weverton; Alex Sandro, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Douglas Luiz, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá (or Éverton Ribeiro), Neymar; Richarlison and Gabriel Jesús. DT: Tité.
Colombia: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Óscar Murillo, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Edwin Cardona; Miguel Borja and Luis Muriel. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.
With Neymar in a state of grace, the perfect Brazil will continue its streak: will beat 2 to 0 to his Colombian counterpart, with conquests from the star himself and Richarlison. Will a team be able to stop it?
