The Giallorossi defender has not yet made his debut with the green-gold shirt

Matheus Worms and Fabio Mahseredijianassistant coach of the Brazilian national team Titewill leave Saturday 20 for Europe with the specific task of observing training and matches of some footballers that the technical commission of the Seleçao is keeping an eye on in view of the next convocations, as reported by ANSA.

The two will be present at the Juventus Stadium for the match against August 27 between the bianconeri and Roma, the right opportunity to see both Bremer and Ibanez.

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 23:31)

