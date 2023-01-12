By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil closed atypical soybean sales to Argentina, as Argentines deal with low inventories at the peak of the off-season, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) and AgRural consultancy said on Thursday. -fair.

Agreements to ship Brazilian soybeans to Argentina, the world’s biggest exporter of soybean meal, amount to between 200,000 and 300,000 tons, for deliveries between February and March, AgRural analyst Fernando Muraro told Reuters.

“It happens that bran prices are very high, crushing margins go up, allowing this type of operation”, he explained.

Muraro recalled that the Argentines are at the “peak” of the off-season, promoting such operations.

Crushing margins in Rosario, an important hub in Argentina, rose by 10 dollars per ton in early January, to 30 dollars/ton, according to data from AgRural. At this same time last year, they were negative by nearly $15/tonne.

Anec director general Sérgio Mendes noted that the Argentine government’s “soy dollar” program has encouraged Argentine exports, reducing local stocks recently.

Soy trades from Brazil to address a shortage in Argentina supported Brazilian export premiums.

“It is also interesting to note that this trade affected export premiums in Brazil and Paraguay,” added Muraro. “They went up.”