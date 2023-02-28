Rate was 7.9% in the 4th quarter of 2022, the lowest level for the period since 2014, when it was 6.6%

Brazil ended 2022 with an unemployment rate of 7.9%. This was the lowest annual level since 2014, when it closed at 6.6%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the result (6 MB).

The level registered in the 4th quarter of last year is also the lowest since the December, January and February 2015 quarters (7.5%).

The data are from Pnad Contínua (National Household Sample Survey). The unemployment rate dropped by 0.8 percentage points compared to the 3rd quarter of 2022. In 1 year, it took 3.2 percentage points. It had ended the previous year with an unemployment rate of 11.1%.

In absolute numbers, the employed population dropped to 8.6 million. In the quarter, it declined by 888,000 people, or a drop of 9.4%. It retreated 3.4 million compared to December 2021, or a drop of 28.6%.

UNDERUSE

Those who are unemployed, work less than they could or have not looked for a job even though they are available to work are considered underused.

The underutilization rate dropped to 18.5% in Q4 2022, down 1.6 percentage points from Q3. It is the lowest level since the 4th quarter of 2016, when it was 17.9%. In 1 year, it retreated 5.8 percentage points.

In 2022, the number of underutilized people was 21.3 million, which represents a drop of 2.1 million in the last quarter and 7 million in 1 year.

Within the underutilized group there are the discouraged, who are those who do not look for jobs because they do not believe they will get them. There were 4 million people in this situation in the 4th quarter of 2022. This population fell 6.2% in the last 3 months of the year, which is equivalent to 262 thousand people. In 1 year, it dropped 16.6%, or 793 thousand people.