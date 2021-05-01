The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported this Friday 2,595 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reached a total of 82,266 deaths in April, which represents its second consecutive monthly record since the beginning of the pandemic.

In this way, the death toll this month far exceeds that of March, when 66,573 deaths were registered, and reflects the tenacity of the second wave of this disease that has already left 403,781 deaths in the country.

Likewise, 68,333 daily infections were reported, while the total amounts to 14.6 million of people.

In absolute numbers, Brazil is the second country with the most deaths by coronavirus, behind the United States, which accumulates more than 575,000.

In relative numbers, the South American country, with 212 million inhabitants, is the one that registers the most deaths on the continent (192 per 100,000 inhabitants) and this week surpassed the United Kingdom (188 / 100,000), although it remains below Italy (200), Belgium (209) and several Eastern European countries.

Body bags symbolically placed during a protest on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the occupancy of intensive care beds in hospitals gave slight signs of improvement, but continues at critical levels (above 80%) in most Brazilian states, according to the latest newsletter from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. (Fiocruz).

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has so far reached 13% of the population with the first dose (28.7 million people) and 6% with the second (13.3 million Brazilians).

The Ministry of Health ensures that by the end of 2021 it will have enough doses to vaccinate the entire population.

Brazil took five months to go from 100,000 to 200,000 dead (on January 7); but it only took 77 days to reach 300,000 (on March 24) and 37 days to reach 400,000.

Specialists attribute this scenario to a combination of factors, such as the relaxation of social isolation during the end of the year and summer holidays, the new most contagious variants, the delay in ensuring sufficient vaccines and the lack of national coordination with a unified message to combat the virus.

A parliamentary commission was installed last week in the Senate to investigate the management of the crisis by Jair Bolsonaro and his government, in which four health ministers have succeeded each other since the start of the pandemic.

Since the first case of Covid-19 identified in Brazil in February 2020, Bolsonaro has opposed social isolation measures, due to their economic impact; He also rejected the use of masks; he questioned the efficacy of vaccines and advocated remedies such as hydroxychloroquine, without proven efficacy against the disease.

Governor Rio de Janeiro was dismissed for corruption

The governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, was dismissed This Friday at the conclusion of a political trial that found him guilty of irregularities with money for the construction of the Maracaná stadium field hospital, and other works within the coronavirus combat program.

A Special Mixed Court (TEM), made up of judges and state deputies, approved by 10 votes to 0 the removal of Witzel, a member of the right-wing Christian Social Party (PSC), who had assumed office on January 1, 2019.

Witzel was found guilty of integrating a “criminal organization” that diverted money destined to the construction of the Maracana field hospital, and other emergency care centers to face the increase in patients due to the pandemic

The now former governor was also convicted with the loss of your political rights for five years.

Meanwhile, this Saturday his vice, Claudio Castro, who also belongs to the PSC, will assume as governor.

With information from AFP and ANSA.