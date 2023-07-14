admin3i

7/14/2023 – 10:03 am

Brazil is close to realizing a long-awaited reform that simplifies its tax system, a political victory for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and a possible boost to Latin America’s largest economy.

The project, considered “historic” by the government, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and will proceed to the Senate.

– Why is it considered “historic”? –

Since the end of the military dictatorship (1964-1985), different governments have unsuccessfully tried to move forward with the reform, including former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

This is the first reform of the consumption tax system in 58 years. Its goal: to simplify life for government, businesses and families by changing an extremely complex system.

It also seeks to combat tax evasion and, through the unification of consumption taxes, increase productivity, attract investment and generate more jobs.

Governments will no longer be able to give up part of their collections to attract companies, ending a “fiscal war” between states, and this will encourage companies to move closer to large consumer markets.

“The GDP will be better for everyone, due to the improvement in efficiency, the reduction of legal uncertainty and the misallocation of resources (…) Vargas (FGV-IBRE).

Private and state institutes predict that the reform will have a positive impact on GDP growth in the coming years.

– What is the political impact? –

Just over six months into his term and after a series of legislative defeats that weakened the environmental agenda, Lula’s government won an important political victory by approving a reform considered as necessary as it was elusive.

The Executive had to cede protagonism in the procedure to figures from the “Centrão”, composed of center and center-right parties that usually exchange support for positions in the public structure.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, photographed with Lula the night after the approval, gained prominence.

“We were able to promote the extraordinary political alignment,” Reginaldo Lopes, deputy from Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) and coordinator of the proposal’s working group, told AFP.

However, this consensus came at a price. The “Centrão” wants portfolios in the government. A week after the deputies’ vote, a centrist party won the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday.

Another strong supporter came from Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo, former minister and Bolsonaro ally.

“There was an understanding that with the reform everyone wins”, added Lopes.

The former president left the procedure weakened. His attempt to get his Liberal Party (PL) to vote as a block against the bill failed, and a fifth of his deputies disobeyed him (20 out of 99).

– What changes for Brazilians? –

The reform unifies five current taxes on consumption into one: the Value Added Tax (VAT), which, in turn, will be divided into a federal and a state tax.

The changes will bring more transparency to Brazilians about the composition of the prices they pay when purchasing goods and services.

It is expected, in particular, relief for the popular classes, thanks to the exemption of a “national basic food basket”, whose items will be defined by law.

In addition, there will be a “cashback” system that provides for tax refunds to reduce social inequalities.

Industry is also one of the main beneficiaries, according to Borges, thanks to the end of taxes levied in “cascades”, paid at each stage of production.

The changes will be implemented gradually, with a transition expected by 2032.

– What remains to be defined? –

The bill asks for amendments in the Senate.

It remains to define the value of VAT, which will be levied on goods and services. It is speculated that it will exceed 25%, which would make it one of the highest in the world, something that raises criticism.

Borges said, however, that the value of VAT will not mean an increase in the tax burden, but the revelation of what is currently paid, dispersed in several tributes.
























