After 4 months of digital classes, the younger dancers from the slum of Paraisopolis, Brazil, have resumed rehearsals. “I could not wait to come back again, it is prefer it’s my first time doing ballet, everybody was impatient and really completely satisfied“explains Kemilly Luanda, dancer on the Paraisopolis ballet. In fact, the director needed to adapt her free course program, which she created in 2012 thanks to personal sponsors and public subsidies.

Solely about twenty college students can come head to head. “We’ve constructed an emergency room right here, in G10 Favelas, and we would like lessons to renew steadily, as a result of there are nonetheless 180 youngsters at residence.“, specifies Monica Tarrago, founder and director of the ballet. On this system: a tribute to the 9 victims trampled throughout a police intervention. A complete of 30,000 deaths have been recorded within the state of Sao Paulo because the begin of the pandemic .