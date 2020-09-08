After four months of virtual lessons, the young dancers from the slum of Paraisopolis, Brazil, have resumed rehearsals. “I couldn’t wait to come back, it’s like it’s my first time doing ballet, everyone was impatient and very happy“explains Kemilly Luanda, dancer at the Paraisopolis ballet. Of course, the director had to adapt her free course program, which she created in 2012 thanks to private sponsors and public subsidies.

Only about twenty students can come face to face. “We have built an emergency room here, in G10 Favelas, and we want classes to resume gradually, because there are still 180 children at home.“, specifies Monica Tarrago, founder and director of the ballet. On the program: a tribute to the nine victims trampled during a police intervention. A total of 30,000 deaths have been recorded in the state of Sao Paulo since the start of the pandemic .