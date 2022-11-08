Former US Vice President made the statement during speech at COP27; did not directly cite elections in Brazil

Former Vice President of United States, Al Gore said this Monday (7.Nov.2022) that Brazil “chose to stop the destruction of the Amazon”. He made the statement during the opening of COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

“We need more, but we have the basis for hope. Days ago, the people of Brazil chose to stop the destruction of the Amazon.”he said.

During the speech, the environmental activist did not directly refer to the results of the presidential elections in Brazil. In 2019, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Gore had an informal conversation with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At the time, the Chief Executive said that he wanted “explore the riches” from the Amazon in partnership with the USA. The statement was recorded in the documentary The Forum.

Apparently embarrassed, Gore said he didn’t understand.”very good” what Bolsonaro meant. The former US vice president expressed concern about the environmental issue in Brazil, especially about the Amazon, and declared that “it is a very important matter”.

“COLONIALISM”

The environmental activist also mentioned the political situation in Australia, with the rise of Labor Anthony Albanese as prime minister in May 2022, and in the US, which has Joe Biden in the presidency since January 2021.

“Earlier this year, the people of Australia chose to start leading the renewable energy revolution. Earlier this year, the people of my country chose leaders who finally implemented the biggest and most ambitious environmental legislation in the history of the world.” added.

Al Gore defended the adoption of renewable energy at COP27: “We have to go beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism”.