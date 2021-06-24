Brazil abstained from voting by the UN (United Nations) which condemned the US embargo imposed on Cuba. The voting took place this Wednesday (June 23, 2021), at the organization’s headquarters, in New York.

For the 29th year in a row, the majority of UN member countries voted in favor of a resolution demanding an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island. The embargo has been in effect since 1962.

In all, there were 184 votes in favor, 3 abstentions (from Brazil, Colombia and Ukraine) and 2 votes against (from the United States and Israel). here is the full resolution (186 KB).

The Brazilian decision goes against the agenda imposed by former Brazilian Chancellor Ernesto Araújo. The last time the resolution was voted on, in 2019, Brazil voted against, breaking with a diplomatic tradition adopted since 1992.

At the time, diplomats and technicians from Itamaraty tried to convince the former minister not to align himself with the United States, but he insisted.

Araújo justified the vote saying that it is necessary to stop “flatter” Cuba, classified by him as “sowing of dictatorships”. He also said that it was necessary to condemn Cuban influence in the Chavez regime in Venezuela and in other Latin American countries.

The change in Brazil’s position was already expected since the departure of Donald Trump from the Presidency of the United States and Araújo from Itamaraty. This year’s decision is consistent with the country’s defense of the principle of non-interference in other nations.

Voting takes place annually, but was not held in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

After the result was made official, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Padilla reinforced the need to end the embargo. “Like the virus, the blockage suffocates and kills“, he said.

The political coordinator of the US mission to the UN, Rodney Hunter, argued that the island’s citizens deserve “the right to freedom of expression, assembly and culture”. According to him, “no government should silence its critics with violations of their human rights. The US is against this resolution”.

The US economic embargo on Cuba hinders trade between countries, which stifles the Cuban economy and hinders the island’s development. Active for nearly 6 decades, it was passed by law and only the US Congress can revoke it.

