According to Maílson da Nóbrega, the president is “a crisis creator” who “has already demonstrated that he does not know how to govern”

Economist and former Minister of Finance Mailson da Nóbrega said that “Brazil can’t stand 4 more years of Bolsonaro”. According to him, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “a crisis maker”.

“A president, to lead a country, must be a source of predictability, a source of security, a beacon to signal the future steps of the country and the government. Bolsonaro is a crisis creator”, declared former government minister José Sarney to the newspaper Brazilian Mailin an interview published this Monday (8.Aug.2022).

“He has already shown that he doesn’t know how to govern, that he doesn’t understand how institutions work, he doesn’t have the greatest appreciation for the liturgy of office. And every week he has an amazing statement“, said.

The economist said that “it seems” that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should win the October election. “Bolsonaro has had an impressive ability to lose support“, said.

Nóbrega said that the assessment of Tendências Consultoria, of which he is a partner, is that the president “will go up in the polls” of voting intentions while PT’s numbers should stagnate. Even so, “this hardly reverses Lula’s favoritism”.

“What can happen is something else: we think we don’t decide in the 1st round“, said. Asked if Bolsonaro could reverse the scenario in an eventual 2nd round, the former minister said no. “Bolsonaro has a rejection of more than 60%. No president was elected in Brazil with more than 40% rejection“, said.

“The challenge of the 2, but it is more Bolsonaro’s than Lula’s, is to reduce rejection. Experience shows that the rejection of the presidential candidate is one of the most determining factors in the outcome of the polls.“, continued. “I think that a significant portion of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will vote for Lula.”

DEMOCRACY

Nóbrega declared that Brazil “has solid institutions that are critical to the preservation of democracy”, but that they are being put to the test.

“Bolsonaro is rendering a service to the country in this field. He provoked and the institutions responded“, said. “Institution is a very broad concept. And, with this mobilization of businessmen, academics, people from the science area, unions, it’s a very broad thing. It has spillover effects, because it encourages other people to think, even to mobilize.”

ECONOMY

According to Nóbrega, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) thinks that Brazil has a solid fiscal situation – something he said that “who knows the least of the area does not agree”. He classified it as “very fragile” the Brazilian budget situation.

“The country could go awry if it doesn’t solve the fiscal year problem”, he stated. “The government delivers a fiscal situation with spending in relation to GDP [Produto Interno Bruto] a little lower due to fiscal maneuvers and not an effort towards fiscal consolidation. Minister Paulo Guedes lives in a parallel world“, said.

This decrease in spending in relation to GDP is, according to the former minister, caused by “3 years without salary adjustment for civil servants” and by “precatorios default” -what “does not log in and no one else is watching”.

Nóbrega said he respects Guedes. “He was a reasonably successful person in the financial market, but he misjudged the role of government minister.”, declared. “He confused quantity with quality. To be powerful, he figured it was best to have 5 ministries under his command”, he continued, adding that Guedes “was not able” to assess two issues.

“The 1st, the restrictions to privatize in Brazil. Brazilians did not buy the idea that Banco do Brasil and Petrobras could be privatized“, said. “The 2nd one, he seems to have bought a thesis that is very common in the financial market and in other areas of economic activity, that what is relevant for a good government is the good Minister of Finance. But who is relevant is the President of the Republic”, declared. “However, Bolsonaro does not understand the role of the president in the political system.”

Regarding inflation, the economist said that “will go down for this artifice of this intervention in federalism [teto do ICMS sobre os combustíveis] which is absolutely unconstitutional”. According to him, “Congress turned a blind eye to this to benefit Bolsonaro. It’s a relief that it has time to finish. In January, everything comes back”.