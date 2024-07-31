Without directly mentioning Bolsonaro, the PT member stated that he will only seek reelection if it is to prevent the return of the “extreme right”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (30.Jul.2024) that Brazil “you can’t have a macabre experience again” in the presidency. In an interview with Central America TVaffiliated with TV Globo in Mato Grosso, the PT member said that he will only try to be reelected if it is to prevent the “far right”” in power, but did not mention his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“This country cannot go through a macabre experience like this one again. Brazil cannot have a president who denies everything. Denies everything. Who tells lies, preaches hatred, preaches discord, doesn’t like women, doesn’t like black people, doesn’t like workers, instigates people to fight, to offend each other.”he declared.

Still in his response about a possible reelection, the president criticized the national elite and said he wanted to use unproductive land to carry out agrarian reform. In this case, with the government buying the land for distribution.

“Because the Brazilian elite has a mongrel complex. They don’t believe in the Brazilian people. They don’t see the poor. They don’t see the disinherited. They only see themselves. They look in the mirror and say: ‘I love myself’. No. They need to see the people. See so that people have opportunities.”he stated.