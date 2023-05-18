Secretary of the MDIC says that the country has the largest clean energy matrix compared to the rest of the world

O secretary of green economy, decarbonization and bioindustry in MDIC, Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB)states that Brazil has and “will take advantage of the opportunities created by the international scenario” in the industrial transition to low carbon.

“We have the greatest biodiversity on the planet, we have a great availability of biomass and we have a clean energy matrix compared to the rest of the world, which is expanding”said Rollemberg in an interview with journalists this Wednesday (May 17, 2023).

Secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services participated in the debate at the launch of the 1st edition of the Competitiveness Forum, which aims to outline strategies in favor of the country’s social and economic development. The event was hosted by MBC (Movimento Brasil Competitivo) and FPBC (Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil).

Rollemberg stated that the country stands out in terms of the sustainable debate due to its great biodiversity and the “densification of the productive chains in the Amazon, the strengthening of science and technology institutes can transform this immense biodiversity into wealth”.

“On the other hand, the opportunities that open up from the energy transition may allow Brazil to deconcentrate its industrial production, add value and, at the same time, have a low carbon production, becoming much more competitive in the international scenario”.

The secretary also mentioned the discussion on wind energy offshore in the National Congress, a theme that may allow the expansion of sustainable industry in Brazil.

“There is already a project approved in the Senate that awaits consideration by the Chamber of Deputies, it will allow the production of hydrogen and attraction of industries in the supply chain, and industries that are intensive in the use of energy that will produce with a low carbon footprint”added Rodrigo Rollemberg.

FORUM

MBC and FPBC launched this Wednesday (May 17) the Competitiveness Forum, with the aim of debating actions and initiatives to unlock the advances of the industry in Brazil.

According to MBC executive director, Tatiana Ribeiro, “searching for solutions to unlock the country is a challenge that involves society and all sectors. It is essential that everyone sit down to discuss the problems that hold Brazil back and propose mechanisms to improve our global insertion, generating jobs and income for all Brazilians”.

The event had 4 panels:

Routes for resuming Brazil’s competitiveness;

Brazil and the green economy;

Infrastructure for competitiveness;

Digital transformation as a competitive differentiator.

The discussions aimed at exchanging knowledge that could consolidate Brazil as a global economic power, as explained by the president of the Joint Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil, Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship-SP).

“Talking about competitiveness is very important, but we want to go further. At the Forum we will be attentive, listening to opinions, seeking consensus, discussing ideas so that the economic and social aspects go hand in hand as a result of improved competitiveness”he stated.

Among those present at the event were: