Minister of Finance stated that it is necessary to “stop consuming oil” and that the product’s “days are numbered”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said it is likely that Brazil will need to explore oil in the Equatorial Margin. According to him, this must be done “with the precautions that the environment must impose”.

“We will most likely need oil from the Equatorial Margin”declared in an interview with the program Free Channelwhich aired on Sunday (September 17, 2023), on BandNews TV.

Haddad, however, defended that the product be replaced by renewable energy: “We must stop consuming oil not because of a lack of oil. This is the point. We have to have oil until the moment we no longer need it.”

The head of the economic team said that oil “The days are numbered. It could last 20, 30 years”. He stated that he defended the Ecological Transition Plan because he saw “a real development lever for Brazil”.

Fernando Haddad also mentioned the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates. He said that the head of the oil company is a “21st century guy”.

IMPASSE

There is an impasse in the government Lula because of the theme. On Tuesday (September 12), Minister Marina Silva (Environment) denied having been notified regarding a conciliation committee on oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin by Petrobras.

On Thursday (September 7), the minister Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) said that the board would start working during the week. According to him, in addition to the Ministries of Mines and Energy and Environment, the AGU (General Attorney’s Office of the Union), the Civil House and the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment) would also participate in the committee.