SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil is expected to export 4.33 million tons of corn in January, almost double the volume of 2.2 million tons in the same month of 2022, while tending to reduce foreign sales of soybeans in the period , said this Wednesday the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec).

The strong performance of corn comes after record exports of 43.17 million tons registered by the country in 2022, versus 20.6 million in 2021.

In addition to an increase in the volume produced in the second 2021/22 crop, after drought and frost hit the previous season’s crops, foreign demand for the cereal from Brazil was increased by the reduction in exports from Ukraine at war and by the opening of the Chinese market to the Brazilian product.

On the other hand, based on the scheduling of ships in ports, Anec estimates shipments of 1.3 million tons of soybeans in January, against 2.28 million in the same period last year, according to the entity’s first projection for January.

The harvest of the 2022/23 oilseed crop is already underway in some early growing areas in Mato Grosso, but tends to intensify only in mid-January. In early 2022, there was greater availability of old crop grains for shipments.

In the accumulated result for last year, foreign sales of soy reached 77.8 million tons in 2022, versus a record 86.6 million a year earlier, in the face of a drop in the oilseed crop in the South region.

Anec also estimated exports of 1.34 million tons of soybean meal for this month, compared to 1.58 million in the annual comparison. In 2022, foreign sales totaled 20.4 million tons, against 16.8 million in the previous year.

Brazil should still export 280,715 tons of wheat in January, a volume well below the 695,953 tons shipped abroad in January 2022, according to Anec.

In total, the country exported 3.2 million tons of wheat last year, a historic volume that represented approximately triple the 2021 total.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)