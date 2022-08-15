study of CNI (National Confederation of Industry) points out that sustainable hydrogen is one of the most promising solutions for the future of energy and represents a great opportunity for Brazilian industry to decarbonize itself, that is, to drastically reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. .

In the confederation’s view, the new mechanism is a way for the industry to maintain its relevance in the face of the energy transition and help the country fulfill the goals and commitments agreed in the climate agreements.

“The country has the potential to enter this market competitively, both due to the availability of renewable resources necessary for production, as well as the possibilities of internal use and exportation”, says the document.

According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), since 2000, 990 hydrogen projects have been identified in the world, and 67 countries have at least one initiative in the area. Of this total, only 4 are in Brazil.

According to the estimate of Hydrogen Councilthe large-scale projects announced from 2021 alone add up to investments of around US$500 billion by 2030.

The mapping is in the study Sustainable Hydrogen: Perspectives and Potential for Brazilian Industrywhich will be launched at the meeting Industry Strategies for a Low Carbon Economy, on August 16 and 17, in São Paulo (SP). (read here – 142 pages).

“We have all the conditions to be a protagonist in the process of decarbonization of the economy in the world through clean technologies such as green hydrogen”says the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

“The consolidation of Brazil as a hydrogen producer has the potential to generate jobs, attract new technologies and investments and develop business models, as well as insert the country in a relevant position in the global value chain, which can positively change the country’s trade balance. country”, highlights.

The CNI says, however, that the development of sustainable hydrogen in the country depends on structuring measures. The hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure is another important factor, as it involves safety issues in handling that require protocols, standards and training of human resources, and represent a challenge in this production process.

“The focus is on building regulatory frameworks that bring security to investments, encouraging research and development of technologies, adopting the best international practices and promoting studies that adequately measure the potential of the segment”said the president of the CNI.

OPPORTUNITIES IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

The CNI study identifies two modalities, or technological routes, as the different technologies for the production of sustainable hydrogen are called, most suitable for use in the industrial sector and for the consolidation of this market.

green hydrogen — produced from renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, without emission of greenhouse gases; and

— produced from renewable sources, such as solar and wind energy, without emission of greenhouse gases; and blue hydrogen — obtained from natural gas and with reduced emissions through carbon capture and storage technology.

Green hydrogen is an especially relevant alternative for Brazil, where 95% of the hydrogen used is produced from fossil sources (natural gas, for example).

To help the country structure and consolidate this market, CNI is proposing the creation of the Industry Observatory for Sustainable Hydrogen, a platform for disseminating information and analysis on technologies, projects and public policies aimed at national industry. In addition to monitoring the progress of the sustainable hydrogen chain in Brazil, the Observatory intends to contribute to the assessment of the economic and environmental competitiveness of national sustainable hydrogen and industrial products derived from its use.

According to the study, the refining and fertilizer industrial sectors, which are large consumers of hydrogen, have the potential to immediately use sustainable hydrogen as a decarbonization strategy. On the other hand, steel, metallurgy, ceramics, glass and cement have the greatest potential for the adoption of sustainable hydrogen in the short and medium term (3 to 5 years).

Ammonia and green fertilizers: the production of ammonia from green hydrogen in locations close to agribusiness represents an opportunity with great potential. There is already demand for green ammonia in the international market and it is considered one of the most promising alternative marine fuels for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the marine industry.

the production of ammonia from green hydrogen in locations close to agribusiness represents an opportunity with great potential. There is already demand for green ammonia in the international market and it is considered one of the most promising alternative marine fuels for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the marine industry. steel: green hydrogen can replace coke (a by-product of coal) that is added to iron ore and reacts to produce sponge iron, emitting carbon dioxide. With the use of green hydrogen, the reaction does not release carbon dioxide – the only by-product is water – and there is already international demand for green steel.

green hydrogen can replace coke (a by-product of coal) that is added to iron ore and reacts to produce sponge iron, emitting carbon dioxide. With the use of green hydrogen, the reaction does not release carbon dioxide – the only by-product is water – and there is already international demand for green steel. methanol for the chemical and petrochemical industries: The great advantage of converting low carbon hydrogen into methanol is that the process does not require the development of a new and extremely expensive and unproven infrastructure, nor does it suffer from the great safety difficulties as with the direct use of hydrogen.

BRAZIL HAS 3 IMPLEMENTATION CENTERS

The Brazilian energy and logistics sector is at the forefront of preparations to take advantage of business opportunities involving the supply of hydrogen. Some state governments, in partnership with industrial complexes and energy companies, began to develop green hydrogen hub projects – a strategy that seeks to include business models in the hydrogen value chain: from production, storage and use to distribution. The pioneering initiatives are Porto do Pecém, in Ceará, Suape, in Pernambuco and Porto do Açu, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the opportunity to decarbonize the Brazilian industry, green hydrogen has the potential to be exported, mainly to Europe. Among the target countries is Germany, which has partnered with several countries, including Brazil, with the objective of buying green hydrogen for final use and, in return, selling or transferring technology from German production.

CNI recommendations for consolidating the sustainable hydrogen market: