According to the Raoni Institute, his state of health is “good” and the 90-year-old man will be discharged from the hospital “soon, if his condition remains stable.”

New hospital stay for 90-year-old Raoni Metuktire. A month after spending ten days in the hospital to treat gastric and intestinal ulcers, the famous Brazilian cacique contracted the coronavirus, the Institute that bears his name announced on Monday August 31. A source from Dois Pinheiros Hospital in Sinop, Mato Grosso State, Brazil, told AFP that Raoni was admitted again to the same facility on Friday.

“The reason [de l’hospitalisation] is the finding of changes in the level of leukocytes in the blood and symptoms of pneumonia. Reviews have confirmed [le diagnostic] of Covid-19 “, can we read in the press release of the Raoni institute.

If Raoni has recently been weakened, greatly affected by the death of his wife Bekwyjka on June 23 from a stroke, “shis state of health is good, he has no fever, he breathes normally, without oxygen supply “, continues the text, specifying that he will be released from the hospital “soon, if his condition remains stable”.

The cacique, who for the past 30 years has traveled the world with his feathered headdresses and his lip plate to denounce deforestation in the Amazon, was heavily criticized last year by President Jair Bolsonaro, who accused him of being in the pay of foreign powers.

In an interview with AFP in early June, he accused the far-right leader of “enjoy” of the coronavirus pandemic to decimate its people, whose access to public health services is very precarious. According to data collected by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, dating from Monday, 28,815 indigenous people have been infected with Covid-19 and 757 have died, including several high-profile caciques.