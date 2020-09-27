Before the UN’s Annual General Assembly, Jair Bolsonaro said the recent devastating fires in the Amazon were caused by indigenous farmers.

Cacique Raoni Matuktire did not let go. The defender of the Amazon rainforest strongly criticized, Saturday, September 26, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had accused the Amerindians of being at the origin of the fires which devastated part of the forest.

With his accusations, the far-right president sparked controversy on Tuesday during a speech to the UN Annual General Assembly. Defending his environmental record, he said the fires that destroyed large portions of the rainforest were started by indigenous farmers who employed traditional shifting burn techniques.

Environmentalists, who for their part assure that the fires are intended to clear land for the powerful Brazilian agribusiness, were quick to refute President Bolsonaro’s statements. They were joined by 90-year-old leader Raoni Metuktire, of the Kayapo people, known to travel the world in an attempt to raise awareness about threats to the Amazon.

Jair Bolsonaro “Said on television that the natives set the planet on fire. It’s a lie, the farmers are the ones causing the fires.”Raoni told reporters during a visit to the town of Sinop for a medical examination, according to the G1 site (link in Portuguese).

Some farmers damage the forest, nature. Minor loggers … they’re the ones who set the planet on fire.Raoni Matuktire

The indigenous leader is the latest figure to accuse the Brazilian president of distorting reality in his speeches, in which he most often downplays the damage done to the Amazon by assuring that Brazil is the victim of a “brutal campaign of disinformation”. The country has been facing a wave of deforestation since Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019. During the first year of his mandate, deforestation increased by 85.3%.