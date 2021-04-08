The Ministry of Health of Brazil revealed this week what was until now a secret: it broke the confidentiality clause and published on the Internet the contract signed with the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus.

As revealed by the newspaper Or Balloon, the contract states that each dose of the vaccine costs 10 dollars, and the agreement is for the purchase of 100 million doses, that is, billion dollars.

The deal, according to the news site, O Tempo, provided that “confidential information,” such as the delivery schedule and the value of the doses ($ 10 each) could not become known for the next ten years. The information was anticipated by CBN radio.

The text rules indicate that the company could terminate the contract “immediately” if the conditions of the agreement were violated and they were not remedied within 30 days, he reported. Or Tempo.

.And what if it were for a just cause, the Brazilian government should pay “the total price of all the contracted doses, less amounts already paid to Pfizer. “

As it turned out, Brazil signed a contract for the purchase of 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid. Photo: AFP

Pfizer declined to comment on the leak.. The Health Ministry stated that it withdrew the document from the site based on the confidentiality clause.

But the media had access to an email that was sent from a Pfizer email on Tuesday to an official. The company then asked him to delete that text from a platform created by him on the Internet.

According to the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo, the government of Jair Bolsonaro last year rejected at least three proposals from Pfizer that provided for the delivery of 70 million doses of vaccines until December of this year.

Of that total, 3 million were scheduled until February.

As O Globo recalled, the contract was the target of criticism from the government and Bolsonaro himself, due to clauses considered abusive. The president even said that he would release the document to justify the fact that the Executive has not yet purchased the vaccines from the US laboratory.