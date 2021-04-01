Brazil | Brazil’s political turmoil deepens: Bolsonaro tries to regain support lost in corona crisis, opposition accuses president of coup plans

In addition to the health crisis, Brazil, ravaged by Korona, is plagued by a political crisis.

Brazilian political the crisis deepened on Wednesday when opposition leaders called for a president Jair Bolsonaroa from office and accused him of “inciting a coup”. According to the opposition leaders, the president has tried to select personnel for the Defense Forces and thus committed an official crime.

The current turmoil in the Bolsonaro administration began on Monday when the president announced several staff changes. Several key figures in the Brazilian leadership, such as the Minister of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Justice, went on the exchange.

On Tuesday, the newly elected Minister of Defense Walter Braga Net reported that the country’s leadership has also separated everyone three commanders of the armed forces. It was later reported that the commanders of the land, navy, and air forces resigned themselves in protest of the dismissal of the defense minister.

However, Bolsonaro had tried to acquire himself, for example, from the Commander of the Defense Forces Edson Leal Pujolista get rid of it earlier. The president and the chief of the defense forces had had disagreements over how the country should react to the pandemic. The differences of opinion intensified into the moment Bolsonaro tried to shake hands with Pujol, who tried to respond to the gesture with an elbow greeting.

Edson Leal Pujol resigned as Commander of the Brazilian Defense Forces in January 2019.­

If Bolsonaro’s attempt was to get the most loyal commanders to himself, the goal is likely to have failed. Follower of Pujol Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira is, according to experts, “perhaps even stricter than Pujol” in terms of keeping the armed forces and politics separate, news agency Reuters.

“The appointment was a victory for the Armed Forces, or at least a Commander of the Armed Forces, and a loss for Bolsonaro,” Professor Rafael Alcadipani says.

Part Experts from the Brazilian Defense Forces have estimated that the dismissal of the Minister of Defense could do frustration for Bolsonaro’s support when the support of the Defense Forces is shaken.

On the other hand, the designation changes have also been interpreted as an election tactical transfer. On Monday, Bolsonaro took over specifically from several figures representing the conservative extremists of his regime, such as the foreign minister. Ernesto Araújosta. Araujo has been one of the loudest corona aseptics in the Bolsonaro government, calling the virus a “comunavirus,” suggesting that leaders are using the pandemic as an excuse to transition to communism.

The new appointments are Bolsonaro’s attempt to court also its moderate voters, whose support the president has lost due to the corona crisis, Argentine correspondent Robert Mur writes in his analysis a Spanish newspaper In La Vanguardia.

“President Bolsonaro has become a pragmatist.”

Cognoscenti have speculated on Bolsonaro’s intentions and the severity of the crisis.

It is not new for Bolsonaro to get rid of self-indulgent leaders. For example, the country’s corona crisis has already been tackled by four different health ministers who have either resigned or become separated because of their differing views from the president’s coronal line. Many other ministers and heads of state institutes have also lost their jobs because they have not bowed to Bolsonaro’s will.

Instead, the fact that three commanders of the armed forces are changing at once during the time of democracy in Brazil is unprecedented. Bolsonaro is a former officer with a close administrative relationship with the armed forces. The resignation of the commanders has therefore been interpreted as a sign of inflammation, or at least cooling, between the president and the armed forces.

Political scientists and armed forces academics interviewed by BBC News Brasil estimate that while the difference between commanders was an attempt by the armed forces to secede from the Bolsonaro administration, it does not mean that the role of soldiers in the Bolsonaro administration would diminish.

However, the current crisis shows how problematic it is to mix politics and the defense forces.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro photographed in February 2021.­

“Crises like this break out when soldiers decide to go into politics. Currently, several members of the Defense Forces earn large sums of money in the state administration. They are not going to leave the government, ”said a political scientist at the University of Santa Catarina Lucas Pereira Rezende.

The Brazilian defense forces are in a difficult position. They are trying to make clear their nest separation in the country’s political leadership, while an estimated 6,000 members of the armed forces are in leadership positions in the Bolsonaro administration and state-owned companies.

One the explanation for the friction between the military and the president is an attempt by both parties to wash their hands of the health crisis in the country. The military has recently moved away from the Bolsonaro coronal line and turned to listen to experts sooner.

The president does not want to be left alone as a scapegoat, especially as the 2022 presidential election approaches. The incumbent president wants a second term, but the inability to respond to the corona crisis has cost a large number of votes.

On March 31, Bolsonaro supporters celebrated the 57th anniversary of the Brazilian military coup. On the same day, the opposition accused Bolsonaro of attempting a coup.­

Bolsonaro’s support has declined as coronary infections and deaths have increased. The fact that Brazil was ruled by the working president from 2003 to 2011 does not make it any easier Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was acquitted in March.

The dismissal of the indictment means that Lula can run as Bolsonaro’s candidate in the election. Lula is an iconic leader in Brazil and represents, in the midst of the crisis, everything that Bolsonaro is not: humanity, faith in science and democracy, protection of rainforests and indigenous peoples. Already in the second half of March was published opinion polls, in which Lula’s support of more than 30% exceeded that of Bolsonaro by 30%.