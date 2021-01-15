Brazil | Brazilian state health care is in crisis: not enough oxygen, intensive care is full and patients have to be transported elsewhere

The Amazon government announced on Thursday emergency measures such as a curfew and air bridges to transport patients elsewhere. The state has received supplemental oxygen from the rest of Brazil and Venezuela.

Brazilian Health care in the geographically largest state, the Amazon, has been hit by a crisis due to increased coronavirus infections, according to Reuters and a news channel, among others. CNN.

In state hospitals, oxygen stores are running low, intensive care patients have had to be relocated, and many have to wait for treatment.

The Brazilian Air Force transported about 9,300 kilograms of liquid oxygen from São Paulo to Manaus on Friday. The Air Force is scheduled to carry more soon. Venezuela has also promised to send oxygen reserves to the country.

Brazil has transported extra oxygen to the state capital of the Amazon because it is in short supply in state hospitals. Oxygen was transferred from the plane to the trucks at Manaus Airport.­

Brazil has also asked the United States to send additional oxygen to the state capital, Manaus, on military transport planes. The need for oxygen has increased fivefold in the last more than two weeks.

Brazilian Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello described health care in Manaus “collapsing” in a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday.

“Yes, Manaus’ health care is collapsing. The queue for hospital beds has grown a lot, and there are currently about 480 people in the queue. The truth is that there are fewer oxygen stores … I don’t mean a breakdown, but smaller oxygen stores, ”he told CNN.

President of the country Jair Bolsonaro, which has downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus and the need for restrictions throughout the pandemic, commented that the government has already done what it can to face Manaus.

“The problem there is horrible. We have now done our part, ”he told his supporters.

Problems may add a new variant of the coronavirus that has spread in Brazil. However, according to Reuters, whether the variant is more contagious than previous versions has not yet been sufficiently investigated.

Deputy Director of the American Health Organization (PAHO) Jarbas Barbosa is not ready to blame the new variant for the increase in infection rates.

“It also happens in many different cities and states, perhaps because of the relaxation of vacations, summer, travel and being outdoors and keeping safety distances,” Barbosa pondered.

Due to the new variant, Britain banned travel to the country from Brazil and other South American countries, as well as Portugal.

The patient is transported to 28 de Agosto Hospital in Manaus.­

Amazonas on Thursday, the government announced emergency measures such as a night curfew, a mass transport ban and air bridges to transport patients to other states.

More than 230 patients have already been transported via air bridges to other states, the Amazon government said on Twitter on Twitter.

It has been found in Brazil to be American According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Surveillance the third highest number of infections in the world and the second highest number of deaths related to the coronavirus. More than 8.3 million infections and more than 207,000 deaths have been diagnosed.

Brazilian is scheduled to begin its vaccination program next week, tentatively on Wednesday. The plan currently includes vaccines for Astra Zeneca and Sinovac. Permits will be processed by the country’s regulators on Sunday.

There are already six million doses of Sinovac vaccine in the country, and Astra Zeneca is scheduled to receive at least two million doses, Reuters reports.

Vaccination of the people takes a maximum of 16 months, the Brazilian Minister of Health Elcio Franco promised at a news conference on Wednesday.