Brazil | Brazilian President Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital and will continue to work as planned

The president is prone to intestinal obstruction due to the scar tissue caused by the surgeries that followed his stabbing.

In Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the hospital. Bolsonaro, who was rushed to hospital early Monday due to partial bowel obstruction, held a briefing with his medical team before leaving and said he was ready to return to work.

On Tuesday, the hospital that treated Bolsonaro was told that the blockage had been removed and there was no need for surgery.

As the pain began, the president was on New Year’s holiday at the beach, and while talking to the media, he was still in holiday attire.

Incipient the year is the last in Bolsonaro’s four-year term. He said he would continue to work normally now and carry out his planned visit. The calendar includes a visit to Russia in February.

The president also said he is trying to follow his doctors ’instructions on diet and restrict his exercise. She has been instructed to eat slowly, chew her food properly, and take walks but avoid strenuous exercise.

Surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo described Bolsonaro’s health as very good. However, similar blockages are possible in the future, he said. The background is the recent stabbing of the president and the subsequent cuts that have resulted in the formation of scar tissue in the abdomen that predisposes to intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro was also hospitalized for the same ailment last July.

In recent polls, Bolsonaro has lagged far behind its likely main rival, the leftist president, in popularity. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasta. Elections will be held in October.