Brazil | Brazilian President Bolsonaro, punished by the pandemic, put the government undergoing a major overhaul

March 30, 2021
More than 3,000 Brazilians die each day from covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. In early March, Bolsonaro told citizens to “stop marisema”.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has fired six ministers and other key members of the administration, according to Reuters.

The government renovation was announced the night before Tuesday in Finnish time. Among other things, the Foreign Minister was allowed to leave Ernesto Araujo and the Minister of Defense Fernando Azevedo e Silva.

Bolsonaro is most likely trying to get the initiative in its hands with its transfer, an expert interviewed by Reuters estimates.

“Bolsonaro is under tremendous pressure and is reacting to get a grip on politics back,” says the researcher Creomar de Souza From the Dharma Research Institute.

With more than 200 million inhabitants, Brazil is the country worst affected by the corona pandemic. Currently, more than 3,000 people die every day and the country is living through human and health nightmares such as HS said last Saturday.

In total, more than 310,000 Brazilians have died of covid-19 to date.

To the far right characterized Bolsonaro has downplayed the pandemic from the start, and he continues to oppose corona restrictions.

“Stop marisema,” Bolsonaro told citizens in early March.

.
