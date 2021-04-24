Brazil | Brazilian President Bolsonaro cuts nearly a quarter of environmental budget – calls for international financial support for rainforests at climate summit

Back on Thursday at the climate summit, Bolsonaro was in his speeches in favor of environmental protection and called for international financial support for the protection of rainforests.

In Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro approved a cut in the environmental budget just a day after it had promised the opposite at the international climate summit.

According to figures released on Friday, Brazil will cut its environmental budget this year by 24 percent compared to last year, according to Reuters.

Back on Thursday, Bolsonaro promised the U.S. president Joe Biden the climate summit will double the budget for environmental protection. At the meeting, he also promised to end illegal deforestation by 2030.

Less than 24 hours later, Bolsonaro signed a budget that gave the Ministry of the Environment and the agencies it oversees two billion Brazilian reals, about 300 million euros, which is about 600 million reals, or about 90 million euros less than previously approved.

“Yesterday is not enough. The government has to do its homework, ”said the congressman and the director of the Environment Committee Rodrigo Agostinho According to Reuters.

“After years of tighter budgets, the latest cuts threaten to completely paralyze environmental agencies,” Agostinho said.

To the far right characterized Bolsonaro has in the past been indifferent to climate change and environmental protection. For example, he has pushed for the economic exploitation of the Amazon rainforest at the expense of conservation. He has been called the worst enemy of the rainforest by the Brazilian Federation of Environmental Organizations.

In recent days, however, the president has been more moderate than usual. At Thursday’s summit, Bolsonaro called for international financial support for rainforest protection and believed the support would reduce emissions on the side.

Last week, Bolsonaro promised Biden in a letter he wrote end illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030. At the same time, he asked the international community for substantial financial assistance to protect forests.

“Brazil deserves fair compensation for the environmental services its citizens provide to the planet,” Bolsonaro wrote.

Amazon deforestation in the rainforest has worsened during the Bolsonaro season. During the year to August 2020, an area of ​​about the size of Jamaica was felled from the Amazon.