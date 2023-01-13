Brazil | Brazilian police found a draft decree to overturn the election results in the home of a Bolsonaro-era minister

A draft to overturn the election results was found in the home of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s justice minister Anderson Torres in a police raid.

Reuters news agency and US media CNN’s according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

According to the draft, Brazil would have been placed in “defense mode” while Bolsonaro was still in office in order to overturn the election results, says a spokesperson for the Brazilian Ministry of Justice Lorena Ribeiro According to CNN.

“Defense mode” means a mode where the sitting president can extend his activities to other branches of government in order to safeguard public order.

Former Attorney General Torres has denied that he drafted the draft. According to him, the document was leaked to the press to undermine his reputation.

“There were a lot of throwaway documents in my house, where the material was probably found. Everything would have been taken to the Ministry of Justice for destruction in time,” said Torres.

After becoming a minister, Torres worked as head of the Security Department of the Federal District of Brasília. However, he was fired on Sunday after rioters stormed the administration buildings. Torres had traveled to the United States in Orlando, Florida just before the riots.

Supporters of former president Bolsonaro stormed the congressional, presidential and supreme court buildings in the capital Brasília on Sunday, causing extensive destruction. In just days, around 1,500 rioters were arrested.

of Brazil the federal supreme court issued a preliminary injunction against Torres on Wednesday.

The new Minister of Justice Flávio Dino told Brazil’s CNN on Thursday that the draft’s existence is “cruel” and its proposals “unconstitutional.” According to him, the existence of the act emphasizes that the events of January 8 were not an isolated incident.

On January 8, Dino refers to the order day for the riots.

In addition, Dino criticized Torres for keeping the document at home.