Brazil | Brazilian Lula, who has shipped from shoe polish to president and jail, is allowed to run again – judge annuls corruption convictions

Lula da Silva was not allowed to run in the previous presidential election because she was imprisoned.

Brazilian popular former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may be making a return to the top of politics.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge unexpectedly overturned ex-president criminal convictions on Monday that prevented him from running in the last presidential election. Now Lula is expected to challenge the right-wing president Jair Bolsonaron in the 2022 elections.

“The countdown to the presidential election began with this decision, apparently as a surprise to Lula as well,” commented the professor of world politics at the University of Helsinki. Teivo Teivainen To HS.

Although Lula has not officially run for office, Teivainen says the candidacy is considered obvious. Even Lula’s previous presidential candidate from the Labor Party PT immediately declared Lula the most natural candidate on Monday.

Protesters from the student union marched on Monday in São Paulo, carrying a sign that read “I want Lula to be president”.­

75 years old Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is an icon of the Brazilian left and a popular, albeit opinion-sharing, politician.

When seated President Bolsonaro is titled the tropics Donald Trump, could Lula be Brazilian, for example Bernie Sanders.

Admittedly, Lula da Silva is a more integral part of the country’s power elite than Sanders. He ruled Brazil for two presidencies from 2003 to 2011, when the Brazilian economy grew, especially through trade in raw materials, and poverty decreased. In the 2018 election, Lula was on her way to a third term with a nice lead in the polls, but was jailed for corruption charges. The election was won by right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula was released in November 2019 after spending 580 days behind bars, but convictions have prevented her from returning to the forefront of politics – until now.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva went to the polls in the regional elections in São Bernardo do Campo on 15 November 2020.­

From prison times nevertheless, Lula is considered a notable opponent of Bolsonaro. For example, in a poll of the center-right Estadão, before the sentences were overturned, Lula was ahead of Bolsonaro.

British newspaper The Guardian in an interview last spring, Lula barked at Bolsonaro’s corona policy as “grotesque” and “irresponsible” and said this would lead the Brazilians to slaughter. More than 265,000 Brazilians have died in the pandemic.

“You can be sure that after 2022, the left will once again rule Brazil,” he told The Guardian.

“We are voting for someone who is committed to human rights and respects them, who respects the environment, who respects the Amazon… Who respects blacks and indigenous peoples. We choose someone who is dedicated to the poor of the country. ”

The message is the complete opposite of Bolsonaro’s policy.

Lulan popularity is based not only on left-wing politics but also on pure personal charisma. The rise from shoe polisher to country leadership is a compelling story.

“I’ve talked many times himself with Lula. He really becomes the feeling that he would like to go for a beer with him, ”says Teivainen.

That alone is not enough to win. In Brazilian politics, the royalist has traditionally been the so-called center-right, or “civil right,” for whose support both Lula and Bolsonaro have to reach out from their own sides.

Prior to the annulment of Lula’s convictions as a challenger to Bolsonaro, a moderate center candidate had been planned in public, Teivainen says.

“One pretty possible scenario is that this polarizes the election and they become a two-way deal – either Bolsonaro or Lula.”

Lulalla has its own strong fan base, and many Brazilians believe that the charges and convictions against him have been political from the beginning. The policy of South American economic power is fast-paced, and Lula is not the only leader in the country to fall for corruption charges.

“Lula shares a lot of views, some think she is a complete villain, some think she is a hero who has been subjected to political persecution completely innocent,” Teivainen sums up.

According to Teivainen, it is obvious that the ex-president has played some role in the huge bribes of his party, but he was protected for a long time from being tainted in the scandal.

“Lula has been in close contact with many business executives who have received convictions. But has he personally committed crimes or benefited financially? It’s not as clear. ”

Lula’s imprisonment eventually came in Jupaka, where one apartment in the beach town of Guarujá had been renovated, according to the prosecutor, with the intention of donating it to Lula.

“The sentence of more than ten years was considered by many to be an exaggeration. But on the other hand, even mafia bosses who have killed thousands are often ultimately convicted of something insignificant. ”

In the city of São Paulo, a demand for a fair trial for Lula was reflected on the side of the building on Monday.­

The decision The annulment of Lula’s convictions was made by a single Supreme Court judge Edson Fachin.

In Brazil, major corruption scandals and related lawsuits have led to a situation where the judiciary has also become a major player in politics, Teivainen says.

Lula could, in principle, still be condemned as an unsuitable candidate in an election if other members of the Supreme Court decided to put the sticks in a stroller. In addition, completely new charges and trials await the former president in the capital.

In Brazil, however, according to Teivainen, the situation has been interpreted broadly so that Lula’s candidacy could no longer be withdrawn before the next election. This has already been concluded because the country’s legal system is so rigid.