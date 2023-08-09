Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Brazil | Brazil organized a meeting to save the Amazon rainforest

August 9, 2023
Brazil organized a meeting to save the Amazon rainforest

Eight South American countries participated in the meeting.

Brazil opened on Tuesday a two-day meeting between the countries of South America, which aims to outline a road map to save the Amazon rainforest.

The meeting was attended by eight South American countries that share the lowlands surrounding the Amazon River.

Along with Brazil, the countries are Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Surinam and Venezuela. It has been 14 years since the last meeting of the ACTO group formed by them.

The world’s largest rainforest surrounding the Amazon is a huge carbon sink and the cradle of biodiversity.

