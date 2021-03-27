Brazil | Brazil is now living the nightmares that Finland is trying to avoid – next it runs out of oxygen, says HS to HS

Brazilian What is being tried to avoid in Finland is now being lived in large cities.

“300,000 have died. Some of them fall into my hands, ”says Dr. Taiane Solin to HS in a phone interview.

“We’re starving.”

Doctor Taiane Solin­

Solin works in the coronary patient intensive care unit in Campinas, near São Paulo, with more than a million inhabitants. The hospital receives patients from 20 cities.

Except now that there are no more intensive care units available. The same goes for beds and on call.

There are no medicines for those who get a place. Solin’s supervisor has just announced that the sedative Midazolam and the muscle relaxant Rocuronium have run out. Without them, it is difficult to intubate and keep the patient’s airways open.

Next, run out of oxygen.

5-6 patients die in one shift, every week more.

After arriving at the hospital in the morning, Solin first checks the patients and chooses who will receive what treatment. Everyone is an emergency today, every decision is a matter of life and death.

“We have witnessed very sad cases. People are queuing at the funeral home. ”

Funeral workers carried the coffin at Vila Formosa Cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil on Thursday.­

Each time the number of cases increases, Solin does more work. The shifts run from 12 hours a day.

Employees are very tired, Solin says, especially on an emotional level. He knows several colleagues who have attempted suicide and been on sick leave. No auxiliaries have been sent to replace them, but the work has been divided among the rest.

In some weeks Solin is working 120 hours.

In the evenings, when sleep does not come, the dead return. An older man who loved the scent of lavender. A junk boy who, in the tongues of death, thought of him as his mother.

Solin is not alone with his distress. In the majority of Brazilian states, power department positions are over 90 percent full. In practice, the system is at a collapse point.

CNN calls Brazil a threat to the whole world, as a large proportion of cases are new variants born in Brazil. It is suspected of being even more contagious than the dreaded British variant.

Read more: Brazil threatens ‘giant catastrophe’ – virus transformation has pushed hospitals to a point of collapse, with record numbers of infections and deaths

Each week brings with it a new record in both the number of cases and the number of deaths. Last week, an average of almost 3,000 people a day died in Brazil. Solin fears there will be 4,000 deaths a day next week.

Many nurses and doctors are trying to share their suffering on social media. Solin also keeps a public diary of his work.

Solin says that above all, he wants to save the madness for himself so that in time he can return to reading what everyday life was like at the center of everything. There are many in Campinas who do not believe in a pandemic, but in terms of education, Solin has surrendered.

“I know no one who doesn’t believe in covid will even read my posts.”

The deniers have a president behind them Jair Bolsonaro, which has promised to prevent austerity measures and sue the governors who introduce them. The economy must rotate, Bolsonaro reiterates.

“The situation is desperate and it gets worse,” Solin says.

“We need political solutions, but we don’t have a president who would do something. He’s a joke. ”

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke to the media at Planalto Palace on Thursday.­

Solinin friend Mariana Galvão Lyra works in Finland as a researcher. Lyra has watched the collapse of her homeland in horror.

“I called my parents every day of the year. I started before the pandemic, ”he says.

Lyra wants to make sure they are careful and follow the recommendations, even if others around do what they do. When the desperate situation in Italy began to unfold last spring, he could already see with his own soul what kind of tragedy awaited Brazil.

“It was quite clear what would happen. I know my country. ”

In Brazil, the pandemic is exacerbated by many things that Finns will not even think about, Lyra says.

Society is very unequal, the mansions of the rich and the favelas of the poor, or slums, have been built side by side in the cities of millions. Even in a pandemic, the poor go to clean and cook in the homes of the rich. Tens of millions of freelancers and part-time workers would lose their livelihoods if they stayed home.

Teleworking and studying are pretty much more difficult to organize in a country where just over half of households have a computer. Hand washing is not as self-evident as in Finland. Nearly half of the population does not have access to proper waste management or clean water, Lyra describes.

“People are organized in the neighborhoods and handing out soap,” Lyra says.

This spring, both of Lyra’s 64-year-old parents became infected despite the fact that the mother had already been vaccinated and they live in an area where the epidemic situation is relatively good.

“This is something that may come as a surprise to many. The vaccine only relieves the symptoms, not prevents the infection. ”

If the infections spread at the current rate, the vaccines will not have time to save the Brazilians.

Lyra’s mother received the vaccine only because she works in health care. Just about anyone else in the circle has been vaccinated. At the population level, less than two percent of Brazilians have received two doses of the vaccine.

Homeless people queued for food in São Paulo on Tuesday. The number of homeless people has increased significantly during the pandemic.­

Next survival in two months depends on the success of isolation, says professor of medicine and epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo Paulo Andrade Lotufo. Experts now expect the number of cases to grow exponentially, and vaccines will not be able to help at that pace.

However, Lotufo considers it rumored that Brazil is a “threat to the whole world”.

“That claim is not based on science. The disease situation is bad in many other places as well. It is typical of the US media to paint foreign enemies. ”

All interviewees note that for Bolsonaro, the measure has been met. Called the “Tropical Trump,” the president has held public events throughout the year, deliberately slowing vaccine sales and ordering the people to “stop the squeak”.

“Brazil has only one problem – President Bolsonaro,” Lotufo snorts when asked why the virus situation in Brazil has gotten out of hand.

“He denies the facts, boycotting governors, journalists and investigators.”

Lotufo said the president was deliberately holding back until big attempts began to turn against him. The former president was then surprisingly overturned by the Supreme Court Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvan criminal convictions, and a serious political rival appeared to Bolsonaro. On top of all that, Lula had mocked Bolsonaro’s corona strategy.

“Now he is no longer sure of his election victory, so he is more cautious. Suddenly, he advocates vaccinations, even though he used to mock them publicly in the past, ”Lotufo says.

“He has no empathy, he fears losing the support of big companies. In the end, it’s all up to Bolsonaro, and he’s sadly incredibly stupid and selfish. ”