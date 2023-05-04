The Federal Police of Brazil raided the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro and seized his phone on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a alleged falsification of vaccination certificates against COVID-19. Authorities also searched several more sites and half a dozen people could be detained.

He Former president confirmed the raid at his residence in statements to reporters, while his wife, Michelle, did so through her Instagram account.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said that Bolsonaro would be interrogated at the Federal Police headquarters and confirmed that one of his closest allies, Mauro Cid, was arrested.

When asked about the raid on Bolsonaro’s residence, the Federal Police press office issued a statement stating that the agents carried out 16 raids and six arrests in Rio de Janeiro related to the introduction of false information. on vaccination against COVID-19 in the national health system. The statement did not mention Bolsonaro or Cid.

Local media outlets reported that the vaccination cards of Bolsonaro, his advisors, and their relatives were altered. The police statement indicated that the investigation focused on adulterated vaccination certificates to meet the vaccination requirements to enter the United States.

“There was no adulteration on my part, it did not happen,” Bolsonaro told reporters after the search of his home. “I did not get the vaccine, period. I never denied that.”

In an interview for the Jovem Pan television network, Bolsonaro said that his vaccination records were not required for any of his trips to the United States.

“The treatment received by heads of state is different from that of a common citizen. Everything is done in advance, and on my trips to the United States, at no time was a vaccination certificate required of me,” Bolsonaro stressed.

Bolsonaro visited the United States on at least three occasions since the North American country began to require in November 2021 that foreigners have a complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19 to enter. He traveled in June 2022 for the Summit of the Americas, in September of that same year for the United Nations General Assembly, and last December, after leaving the presidency, for a stay in Florida.

The investigation raises questions about whether falsified vaccination information could have been included in the documentation of any member of the former president’s team during those trips.

During the pandemic, Bolsonaro spent months casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine and openly refusing to inoculate himself. In September 2021, that raised questions about his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, although he did go nonetheless.

The raid adds to Bolsonaro’s growing legal problems. Federal Police have questioned him at its Brasilia headquarters twice in the past month in connection with separate investigations. First for three sets of diamond jewelry he received as a gift from Saudi Arabia, and then for his possible role in inciting the January 8 uprising of his supporters in the capital.

Bolsonaro is also the subject of several investigations by Brazil’s electoral court into his actions during the presidential campaign, particularly his unsubstantiated claims that the country’s electronic voting system is susceptible to fraud. This threatens to strip him of his political rights and prevent him from running in future elections.

In addition, Bolsonaro and his allies face an investigation ordered by the Federal Supreme Court into the spread of alleged falsehoods and misinformation in Brazil, as well as an investigation by the Federal Police into the alleged genocide of the Yanomami indigenous people in the Amazon by encouraging miners. illegal immigrants to invade their territory and therefore put their lives at risk.

The former president has denied having committed any crime in all the cases in which he is being investigated.

The police statement indicates that the introduction of false COVID-19 data occurred between November 2021 and December 2022, and allowed people whose certificates were altered to meet the vaccination requirement to enter the United States.

Bolsonaro’s former press adviser and lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, confirmed to reporters at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia that military police officer and Bolsonaro adviser Max Guilherme was detained and has already given his statement to investigators.

Cid, an army lieutenant colonel who has been Bolsonaro’s right-hand man, has yet to speak to investigators, according to reports.

According to reports, Cid is a key figure in the scandal over the jewelry that Bolsonaro received. The former president is accused of either failing to declare the jewelry as official gifts to the Brazilian presidency or trying to introduce them into the country as private gifts without paying the corresponding taxes.

One of the sets of jewelry was seized at the Sao Paulo airport, and reports indicate that Cid interceded with local authorities on Bolsonaro’s behalf to try to recover the jewelry.

The investigation around the coronavirus involves alterations to documentation related to “ideological agendas” and in order to “maintain the discourse aimed at attacking the vaccine against COVID-19,” the police said in their statement.

Bolsonaro insisted for months that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was a treatment for COVID-19, despite a lack of hard evidence from the medical community. At one point, he warned Brazilians that there would be no legal recourse against Pfizer for anyone suffering from irreversible side effects. He also linked the vaccine to AIDS, a claim that doctors and scientists alike rejected, forcing a judge in Brazil’s highest court to order an investigation into his comments.

Brazil had the second highest number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide, although it ranks 20th in deaths per capita. A congressional investigation determined that Bolsonaro should be prosecuted for his government’s response to COVID-19, including his support for unproven treatments.

Bolsonaro recently returned to Brazil after spending several months outside Orlando, Florida, where he led a generally low-key life save for a few speaking appearances.

_ Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro.