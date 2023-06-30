Brazil | Bolsonaro was banned from office for eight years

Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of political power and public resources by a vote of 5-2.

of Brazil the electoral court decided on Friday to nominate the country’s former president Jair Bolsonaro suspended until 2030.

The court convicted Bolsonaro of abuse of political power and public resources by a vote of 5-2.

With the verdict, Bolsonaro, who is known as a right-wing populist, cannot run for Brazil’s next two presidential elections.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

Judgment the background is an incident from July last year, where Bolsonaro spread unfounded information about Brazil’s electronic election system during a meeting of ambassadors, which was shown on the country’s official television channels and online.

According to the indictment, Bolsonaro thus used his position as president to undermine the people’s trust in the elections without any real grounds.

Many accuse Bolsonaro of trying to question the results of last October’s presidential election, in which Bolsonaro narrowly lost the left Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva.

In January, Bolsonaro supporters swarmed to Brazilian government buildings after weeks of protests.

Bolsonaro has denied the charges and commented on the sentence as a “stab in the back”. His lawyers have said they will appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court.

Although known as a right-wing populist, Bolsonaro himself cannot challenge Lula in the next presidential election in 2026, he has already said that he supports his wife Michelle Bolsonaro running for office.