“Jair Bolsonaro’s statements were a further occasion in which the former president put himself in a theoretically criminal and offensive position towards the institutions, in particular the Supreme Court”. Thus the judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil, Alexandre de Moraes, authorized the national prosecutor’s office to put Bolsonaro under investigation as the instigator of the assault against Brazilian institutions by his supporters.

“It is important to point out that Bolsonaro has repeatedly engaged in the same behaviors for which he is now under investigation”, added the judge who thus gave a positive response to the prosecutor’s request to involve Bolsonaro in the investigation into last Sunday’s revolt.

In particular, reference is made to a video published by the former president on Facebook on January 11 in which Bolsonaro suggests that the electoral victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was the result of manipulation by the Supreme Court and the Higher Electoral Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, announced that in the coming days there will be more arrests for participation in last Sunday’s assault.