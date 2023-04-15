Brazil | Bolsonaro to be questioned about the attack on government buildings

Several lawsuits are pending against the former president.

in Brazil the country’s supreme court has ordered the former president Jair Bolsonaro to be questioned about his involvement in the January events, where his supporters took over the country’s central government buildings after Bolsonaro lost the presidential election.

Judge by Alexandre de Moraes according to Friday’s decision, Bolsonaro must appear for police questioning within ten days.

Bolsonaro returned to Brazil from the United States at the end of March, three months after he left the country in the final moments of his presidency.

Several lawsuits are pending against the former president. Among other things, he is suspected of smuggling jewels worth millions into the country.