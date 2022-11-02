Jair Bolsonaro would have thrown in the towel. The outgoing President of Brazil, defeated on Sunday by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said, speaking to Supreme Court judges: “It’s over”. Not even yesterday, when he appeared in front of the cameras, did Bolsonaro concede the victory to Lula. But soon after, the Guardian writes, he went to the Supreme Court where he met with seven judges, including Edson Fachin, who later spoke to reporters. “The President used the verb ‘finish’ in the past tense. He said, ‘it’s over’. So we have to look forward,” the judge said.

Read also